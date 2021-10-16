Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,764 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Inovalon worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INOV. SVB Leerink lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Inovalon stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

