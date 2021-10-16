Bank of Montreal Can Sells 19,526 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after buying an additional 318,703 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $70.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

