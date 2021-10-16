Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,956 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,956 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.29% of Celestica worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth $89,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $113,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Celestica stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.