Bank of Montreal Can Sells 35,686 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $67,000.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

ADC stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

