Bank of Montreal Can Sells 38,870 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

