Bank of Montreal Can Sells 87,225 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Terminix Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Terminix Global by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Terminix Global by 133.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

TMX opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.