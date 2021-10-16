Bank of Montreal Can Takes $2.96 Million Position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 304,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 4.99% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,776,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $817,000.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

TCAC stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.