Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $177.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

