Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.07% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDMO stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66.

