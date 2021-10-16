Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.70% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

