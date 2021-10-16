Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.21. 614,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.77. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

