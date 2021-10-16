Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 166,452 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Primo Water worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $2,707,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in Primo Water by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $23,984,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

