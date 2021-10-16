Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Arvinas worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 12.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

