Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Franchise Group worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $130,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

