Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.17 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Casella Waste Systems worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after buying an additional 603,907 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,853 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,125,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,883.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

CWST opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.