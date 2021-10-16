Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.28 Million Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Apollo Medical worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

