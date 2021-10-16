Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of AngioDynamics worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.