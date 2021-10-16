Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,798,000 after purchasing an additional 89,423 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 70,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $59.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.91 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $976,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

