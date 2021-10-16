Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of -0.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

