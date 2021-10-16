Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of RPT Realty worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

