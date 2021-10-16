Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.78 Million Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 144,222 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 135,085 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,885,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 43,163 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

GRC opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.