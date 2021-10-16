Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $12.62 Million in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 363,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of ChargePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,053,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $63,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,366,151 shares of company stock valued at $266,472,655. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

