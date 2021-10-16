Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of REGENXBIO worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

