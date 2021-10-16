Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of West Fraser Timber worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE:WFG opened at $91.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.