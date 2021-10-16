Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of International Game Technology worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

IGT opened at $29.42 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

