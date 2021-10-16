Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 18,251 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Goosehead Insurance worth $12,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $163.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.86. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,268 shares of company stock worth $24,263,631 over the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.