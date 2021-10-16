Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 19,959 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of Cannae worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth $69,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cannae by 90.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth $95,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $31.68 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

