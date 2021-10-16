Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8,740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,731 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 59,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACAD. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.