Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 473.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.35% of TrueCar worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TrueCar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TrueCar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 730,119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.83 million. Research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

