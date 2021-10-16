Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,961 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.57 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,013. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.