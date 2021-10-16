Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Avaya worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVYA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

Avaya stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 332.17 and a beta of 1.57. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.