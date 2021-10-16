Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce sales of $264.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.80 million and the lowest is $261.10 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $251.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

