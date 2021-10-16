Bao Finance Achieves Market Cap of $9.08 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $9.08 million and $692,527.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00076752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00110665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,693.55 or 1.00141148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.12 or 0.06373941 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

