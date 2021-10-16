Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Up 63.8% in September

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the September 15th total of 248,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

