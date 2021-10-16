Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.68

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $8.43. Barloworld shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 850 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRRAY. Investec upgraded shares of Barloworld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barloworld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment; Automotive and Logistics; and Corporate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

