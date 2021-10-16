BarnBridge (BOND) One Day Trading Volume Tops $60.07 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $146.88 million and approximately $60.07 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge coin can now be purchased for $31.62 or 0.00051754 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00044777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00204472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00093171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

BarnBridge Coin Profile

BarnBridge (BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,645,653 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

