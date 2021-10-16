BASIC (BASIC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.06 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $62.12 million and $1.06 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BASIC has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00044763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00205500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00092549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

