Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires 13,076 Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 359,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at about $5,429,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at about $519,000.

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

