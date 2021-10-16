Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires 132,083 Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) by 216.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,083 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.64% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,699. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

