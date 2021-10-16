Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 149,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.72% of Global SPAC Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

GLSPT stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

