Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 187,401 Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.65% of Z-Work Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWRK. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZWRK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 20,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,625. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

