Basso Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.10% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

NASDAQ EUSG remained flat at $$9.91 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.37.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

