Basso Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) by 223.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,175 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCAHU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $34,651,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $19,800,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $19,265,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $14,850,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $14,850,000.

Landcadia Holdings IV stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

