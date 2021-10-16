Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys 100,000 Shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.97% of KludeIn I Acquisition worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

INKA stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

