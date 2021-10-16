Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of DILAU remained flat at $$10.34 on Friday. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40.

