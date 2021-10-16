Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 116,024 Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 2.50% of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth $2,937,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 200,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

