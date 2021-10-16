Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 139,798 EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 139,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.64% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

NASDAQ EJFA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,654. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

