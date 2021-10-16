Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 169,758 Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 169,758 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.39% of Cartesian Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 106,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,448. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

