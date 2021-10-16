Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 175,000 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMBT. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at about $20,404,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth about $7,275,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,850,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth about $3,880,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth about $3,879,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 418,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,589. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.