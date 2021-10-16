Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 197,481 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 197,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.97% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $725,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $773,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,116,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,836. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.